The model Irina Shayk poses without clothes for the cover of Vogue

October 20, 2020 – 16:10
This will not be the primary time that the Russian mannequin Irina Shayk poses for Vogue. But this time, the highest mannequin emerges from the locker room to a brand new version of the journal.
The mannequin of 34 years is undressed fully to pose on the quilt of the version of the czechoslovak journal of excessive vogue, Vogue.
Irina Shayk, the mom of the daughter of Bradley Cooper, confirmed off his outlined physique from the backyard of Donatella Versace in Milan, Italy, for the November version.
“I’m just doing what I do in the garden @donatella_versace. I am very happy to be in the house of @Versace, in Milan, for this November issue,” wrote Irina Shayk in your account of Instagram.
After this, the varied personalities of the leisure reacted to the publication.
“Unreal,” mentioned the singer Dua Lipa.
“Wow,” mentioned photographer Mike Miller.
“Beautiful,” mentioned singer Karen Elson.
Until now, the publication options over 300 thousand “likes” and virtually 1,700 feedback.
SOURCE: DRAFTING
