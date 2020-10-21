Salma Hayek reveals how difficult it was to audition for “The Ballad of a Gunman”

In 1995, he launched in film theaters “The Ballad of a Gunman”, an motion film written and directed by Robert Rodriguez that featured performances by Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.

In a current interview printed by {a magazine} of style and elegance, Salma Hayek he recalled how troublesome it was for her to audition for the movie Rodriguez and that moreover she was not first option to play “Carolina”.

During the interview Salma he commented that so as to be a companion of Antonio Banderas needed to undergo a number of auditions and that the examine Columbia Pictures had focused an american actress who was additionally taking off at the moment.

“I remember that right Cameron Diaz I was taking off at that time and that, as his last name was Diaz, they said that I could be mexican,” remembers the actress. “It was part of the list, and I had to do the audition again… I swear, the study wanted to Cameron Diaz as a mexican,” he added Salma.

While Cameron Diaz has latino, not mexican, however cuban. From this,Salma explains the resistance of Hollywood in these occasions to provide roles to actors and actresses latino.

In 1993 the film was premiered “The House of the Spirits” with Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close, amongst different stars, primarily based on the novel of the identical title by the chilean author Isabel Allende.

This story was developed in Chile and even so, the Latin presence was scarce.

“I asked for an audition and I did. I was like “just try me”. And it was for a task as a latino, however not employed latinos for papers latino, to not be that these have been maid or prostitute. And that paper was neither a maid nor a prostitute,” he stated Salma.

Salma bought the function within the movie Rodriguez and because of his efficiency, his profession skyrocketed.

After this troublesome begin in Hollywood, Hayek has starred in massive hits, to not point out that it was nominated for Oscar to Best Actress for his function in “Frida” (2002).

Currently, the mexican is able to launch a number of new options, together with the brand new film Marvel’s “Eternals”.

