Jennifer Lawrence said it was “devastating” and they thought that faked her fall at the Oscars 2013

Actress Jennifer Lawrence stated that her fall on the Oscars 2013 was not feigned.

For this motive, the well-known veteran of the Hollywood of 30 years of age, Jennifer Lawrence, stated in a latest interview with Heather McMahan in his podcast Dear Media Absolutely Not, that it was devastating to see that the spectators believed that his fall was carried out. It additionally revealed that for a very long time the state of affairs it was “very sensitive” for her.

Going again to the previous, within the present of the Oscars within the 12 months 2013, the actress regarded sensational with a strapless robe from Dior Haute Couture, however all through the design tripped whereas climbing the steps in the direction of the stage to obtain her award for Best Actress for her position in Silver Linings Playbook alongside Bradley Cooper.

Also, he recalled: “I was very nervous and even I recognized the possibility of winning. Then they say my name and I am elated and in a state of shock, as if you desmayases. And then I fell down and simply erased everything from my mind and my whole brain went blank”.