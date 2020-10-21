Beyoncé, Rihanna or Nicki Minaj, outraged with what is happening in Nigeria | Today

Nigeria is mired in a wave of violence from ten days in the past. It all began when a video surfaced wherein the physique of police referred to as SARS tiroteaba to a person. A physique that has already been dissolved. But it does not appear sufficient, and what began out as a demonstration towards police violence it has been remodeled right into a motion of protest of youth towards the federal government. The violence escalates they usually have already killed 15 folks.

Away from appear to be resolved, the state of affairs is absolutely getting sophisticated in the previous couple of hours. The authorities had decreed a curfew of 24 hours in Lagos and plenty of younger folks have continued to flourish and by addressing the shootings from the authorities.

Rihanna, on a conflict footing

“I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalization that continues to plague the nations of our planet!”, famous Rihanna of their networks. There are many celebs who’ve spoken out to denounce this case.

“It is a betrayal of the citizens, the people that we have to protect are the ones that we fear that we should murder them! My heart is broken by the men of Nigeria! It is unbearable to see it! I am very proud of your strength by not giving up in the fight for what is right!”, added of Barbados.

Beyoncé, fingers to the work

And has not been the one one. Another that has denounced what is occurring and has been put to work is Beyoncé. “I’m devastated to see the senseless brutality that takes place in Nigeria”, he wrote in his networks.

“There has to be an end to the SARS. We have been working in partnerships with youth organisations to support those who protest for change. We are partnering with coalitions to provide emergency medical care, food and shelter”, he knowledgeable. And despatched a message to those that are affected by this case of violence: “To our sisters and brothers in nigeria, we are with you”.

The record grows

Each time there are extra celebrities who increase their voice for this trigger. “We need to create awareness about what is happening in Nigeria at this time. This night killed innocent people who were protesting for the end of police brutality. You can not ignore this. Do not turn a blind eye. These videos are absolutely horrible. Rest in peace for the lives lost and really praying for all of you who are experiencing this at this time. #endsars #endpolicebrutality 💔”, he shared Bella Hadid.

“Supporting and praying for the brave youth of Nigeria that are in the first line of this senseless violence. Listening to your voice”, he added Nicki Minaj.