Alexandra Daddario and Steve Zahn will star in a new HBO series – Spoiler Time

The creator of Enlightened, Mike Whitewill likely be in control of carrying ahead the comedy, entitled The White Lotus.
HBO ordered six episodes of the collection that may start to happen this month in Hawaii. Created, produced, written and directed by White, the present is developed on an unique tropical resort, and follows the adventures of a number of visitors and workers throughout per week.
Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (Treme), amongst others, are a part of the solid.
“Mike is an incomparable talent whose work has transformed both the space of the cinema and television. We could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with him again in another piece of hilarious and perceptive that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself,” he mentioned in an announcement Francesca Orsi, govt vice chairman of programming HBO.
