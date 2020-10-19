“I had to say no to papers of the same Latin stereotype of the poor migrant mistreated”: Ana Claudia Talancón reveals because it was Hollywood

MEXICO -. Without a doubt Ana Claudia Talancón it is among the actresses most stunning and proficient of his era, because of this, within the late 90’s his identify began to sound loud as one of many performers that with the arrival of the brand new millennium would reach Hollywood, as a number of years earlier than I did Salma Hayek.

Your main position would come within the yr 2002, when she starred alongside Gael García Bernal, the multi-award successful and controversial movie “The crime of Father Amaro”, during which he gave life to Amelia, a younger provincial harmless, begins a clandestine affair with a priest, which ends within the worst manner with the lifetime of his character.

By that point, the names of García Bernal and Talacón, had been already recognized in several continents, nevertheless, though the next yr Ana Claudia bought to take part in tapes simply as profitable in Mexico as “Ladie”s Night” and “Killing Cabos”; his arrival in Hollywood got here 5 years later when he participated in “Alone with her” and “Fast Food Nation”, each from 2007.

Ana Claudia Talancón

In 2008, she starred within the tape that lower off their path in an trade that is as voracious because the american, “One Missing-Call”, a remake of a profitable tape japanese horror, which after its premiere was described “as the worst remake” of asian cinema. This failure amounted to “love in The time of cholera”, a movie that regardless of having an incredible solid led by Javier Bardem and based mostly on the masterpiece of García Márquez, solely managed to rebound to its launch in Colombia.

Years later, Ana Claudia returned to the small display screen starring in one other profitable remake of a collection in argentina, “Soy tu fan”, produced by Gael Garcia and Diego Luna, present after its worldwide launch on MTV, achieved unbelievable viewers rankings. Despite not having triumphed in Hollywood, the interpreter has confirmed its maturity by selecting roles every time extra near actuality, girls are considerably neurotic, however sensible, robust and dreamy, removed from the stereotypes that through the 2000s, tried to impose on the american research and after their refusal they shut the step.