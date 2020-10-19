Austin Mahone announces that it will sell its boxer shorts USED in OnlyFans

Austin Mahone publicizes that it’ll promote its boxer shorts USED in OnlyFans

OnlyFans it’s a digital platform created for the well-known can have a contact even nearer with the followers that already exists in social networks, as a result of for a small charge they will have entry to unique content material from the celeb, though nearly all of folks relate a web site ies).

For that motive, it’s not shocking that OnlyFans it’s a standard with every passing day, particularly if we keep in mind that this platform has united well-known celebrities, who share express content material to all their followers, one thing that the singer Austin Mahome couldn’t keep away from being a part of this uncommon listing.

And though, in precept, Austín Mahone he was accused of bilking his followers to vow images risqué when you subscribed to their profile and don’t meet, immediately turns to be pattern within the social networks to be identified that the singer has put up on the market their boxer shorts used for the quantity of $ 300 (6,400 mexican pesos).

Austin Mahone trigger controversy on the social networks to promote the sale of their boxer shorts utilized in Onlyfans.



Austin Mahone, singer and star of OnlyFans

But that is not all, as additionally it is identified that Austin Mahone has determined to promote footage of your ft to followers who’re fascinated with buying them, and apparently these have been a success amongst its subscribers OnlyFanswho didn’t hesitate to purchase them on the worth of 25 {dollars}.

“Due to popular demand, here’s a photo of my feet for you. This is definitely the first time for me. Lol”.- Austin Mahone through OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/1oFbHBbgDj — Austin Mahone News (@noticias_mahone)

October 17, 2020

The information has induced anger amongst customers of social networks, who make sure that the younger singer is determined to generate revenue on the favored platform, this after their previous few singles haven’t had efficiency within the charts.

Austin Mahone is a singer of yankee origin who dabbled in a proper manner inside the music business within the 12 months 2012 having a reasonable recognition, nevertheless it was till 2014 that acquired a complete success due to the track ‘Mmm Yeah’ in collaboration with Pitbull.

Photographs: Twitter