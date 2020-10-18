The best and worst dressed of the week

The appears maternity Paula Echevarria and Maria Pombo are two of the principle protagonists of this third week of October. The actress and the ‘influencer’ to share together with his followers his methods to suit the elements pattern of the season, in each instances with clothes Mangoto their pregnancies.

Also Sarah Jessica Parker and Irina Shayk you have got dazzled us as soon as extra together with his appears in per week through which Viggo Mortensen and Rita Mora haven’t handed their ‘outfits’. These have been the styling extra outstanding, for good and for dangerousof the week:





Sarah Jessica Parker has posed in entrance of his shoe retailer with a pleasant and cozy costume chunky knit in purple, one of many tones of autumn. A design that mixes with a ‘stilettos’ fuchsia pink satin.

Sarah Jessica Parker has starred in a photograph shoot within the streets of New York

Charlotte Casiraghi and caroline of Monaco have been dazzled with a couple of outfits completely reverse however simply as subtle. Carlota was shocked with an extended costume in leopard print of Saint Laurent that carries with sandals tied to the ankle and the shelter of masculine fashion; whereas his mom has wasted class in a satin costume with shoulder pads and an unique embroidery on the skirt.

Charlotte Casiraghi and caroline of Monaco within the literary prizes of the fondation Prince Pierre

Paula Echevarríamerely best with this black costume, coat, beige and boots black with the tip metallic. A ‘total look’ of Handle which will function inspiration for this fall.

Paula Echevarría with one of many types most comfy of the week

Maria Pombo additionally has chosen one of many items of the brand new assortment of Mango, in your case, a costume brown excessive neck that conforms to your curves for pregnant girls.

Mary Pombo, seven months pregnant, opted for a snug costume for autumn

Irina Shayk has reinvented the college uniform with this mini body from Burberry that appears with a sweatshirt, sneakers and socks spotless black, and a bag from the london-based agency.

Irina Shayk strolls by means of New York with a styling that guarantees to turn out to be a pattern

Mario Casas, impeccable with a mode each informal and stylish, is fashioned by a white shirt mixed with a pair of containers and black sneakers.

Mario Casas on the premiere of his newest movie, ‘thou shalt Not Kill’, in Madrid

The 4 worst











Viggo Mortensen has not been profitable with this styling very off, in a single coloration. The actor ought to have opted for a shirt of one other coloration completely different from the vest.

The actor Viggo Mortensen on the premiere of his newest movie, ‘Falling’, in Paris

Halina Reijn has taken one of many designs weaker of the week, with a costume that brings nothing new to the crimson carpet and has not been ready to take a look at all properly.

Halina Reijn on the closing ceremony of the International Series Festival in Cannes

Victoria of Sweden she has made a mistake together with his alternative of footwear with this look with the velvet because the protagonist. Would have definitely been profitable with a couple of spoils of one other coloration to offer distinction.

The future queen of the swedes within the occasion on the citadel Vasteras in Sweden

Rita Ora use the transparencies with this costume lencero clear Gucci that leaves the sight of your panties, and combines with a wrap of images.

Rita Ora with the styling that has not gone unnoticed

