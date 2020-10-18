‘Mia Khalifa’ of iLOVEFRiDAY: The true story behind the song

‘Mia Khalifa’ of iLOVEFRiDAY: The true story behind the tune

Before I discuss concerning the controversy tune of iLOVEFRiDAY we all know somewhat bit extra to the protagonist. Mia Khalifa he rose to fame throughout her time as a porn actress. He started working within the movie business for adults in 2014 and, on the finish of the 12 months, was the actress most searched on Pornhub.

One of the movies that gained notoriety concerned to Khalifa sporting a hijab throughout sexual acts. This generated some controversy within the Middle East, to the extent that the artist obtained dying threats. The commotion introduced extra consideration to her and searches for Khalifa elevated 5 instances.

Mia Khalifa was the actress most searched on Pornhub



After three months of working as an actress in grownup movie, Mia Khalifa determined to go away it because of the rising variety of dying threats. Now deal with a persona of social networks, and even within the margin as a commentator of sports activities.

iLOVEFRiDAY and Mia Khalifa

iLOVEFRiDAY is a duo based mostly in Atlanta, comprised of rappers Smoke Hijabi and Xeno Carr. They launched a music video for his or her tune “Hate Me”, which confirmed as much as Smoke Hijabi sporting a hijab and smoking a joint.

This subject originated from a display screen seize of faux Twitter, it was thought that was Mia Khalifa. This display screen seize was crucial of the usage of a hijab by Smoke Hijabi whereas smoking a joint. “She is so disrespectful to all muslim women and gives us a bad image”.









Smoke Hijabi was offended by the obvious hypocrisy of Mia Khalifa, who was criticized after appearing in a video for adults, whereas additionally sporting a hijab. This led the group to launch a tune titled “Mia Khalifa,” through which the duo mocked extensively to the actress.

The meme of TikTok

The clip turned a meme viral, and generated a pattern through which the customers come to the general public areas for the #hitormisschallenge. This problem consists of screaming the lyrics of the tune “Mia Khalifa” so as to get a response from different individuals acquainted with the pattern.









The popularization of the tune “Mia Khalifa” has been some of the attention-grabbing examples of musical artists who’ve earned a fan base due to the memes. It might be stated that the success of “Mia Khalifa” opened the doorways to different artists like Lil Nas X, who additionally discovered success via TikTok.