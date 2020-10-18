Jennifer Aniston, Ricky Martin, and up to Kendall Jenner called to vote

Just a little greater than three weeks to the holding of the presidential elections within the united States, actresses, actors, musicians and even the household of prince Charles of England are asking with messages on tv, in musical performances or within the social networks, that’s, to go to vote.

Jennifer Aniston was the primary to lift consciousness about the necessity to go to the polls in an image on Instagram subsequent to your canine during which to wish: “Every vote counts”, (each vote counts).

The newest addition to the request for people to vote has been Demi Lovatothroughout her efficiency within the channel to NBC after interpret “Commander in Chief”, a music with a robust political burden in opposition to the present administration in america, during which the end on the panels that surrounded the stage learn: “Vote”.

A efficiency recorded, nonetheless, in keeping with the information portal TZM, was censored and when issued by leaving this last message.

Models like Kendall and Kylie Jenner go for the vote prematurely, we invite you to make all of his followers within the networks, a proper that has been exercised each of the sisters, taking into consideration that on the day of the voting is the birthday of the primary.

Compromised with the world that surrounds it, indefatigable campaigner, Jane Fonda, has not hesitated to make a brand new mesh of “jogging” of the 80s, that was so well-known he made, to encourage voters to go to the polls with a willpower overwhelming.

“We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November, and has never been more important to exercise your right to vote. Many states have deadlines for registration, so don’t wait! Check the link in my bio and check your registration status now! ¡¡¡¡¡LET’s do it!!!!! #EjercicioQueVoto, writes the actress on her Instagram.

Zoe Saldana, Penelope Cruz, Ricky MartinSalma Hayek and Edgar Ramirez are the protagonists of the campaign to avoid the “vote bare” among the latino population. With a message in Spanish, give the necessary instructions to enter the ballot the right way so that it’s not cancelled, despite going to vote.

The protagonist of “Marriage Story” (“Story of a wedding”), Laura Dern, has been very active in the networks and has not hesitated to wear a t-shirt and a face mask to the game to invite their fellow citizens to register their vote. While Michelle Pfeiffer poses with a poster in her hands: “Vote”.

Jim Parsons, the actor who gives life to the eccentric protagonist of “The Big Bang Theory”, Sheldon Cooper, is another of the artists who has not hesitated to use social networks to promote the vote, even including the high statistics of abstention, and what that may mean for the future.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle encouraged to vote by appealing to the “rejection of the discourse of hatred, misinformation and negativity within the networks”, the message to Donald Trump, who reacted, responded with a certain irony.

Tom Hanks is another one of the actors who have campaigned not only for voting but in favour of the candidate Joe Biden.

Her recent motherhood has not stopped Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom campaign in Instagram to encourage your vote in person and by mail, a way to get mobilize the population in elections that are highly contested, according to the latest polls.

With an account of the reality, the singer Justin Timberlake promotes the vote showing images of the documentary from Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes, “The Fight for Democracy”, which tells of how throughout history it has been tried to suppress the right to vote in the united States, making it increasingly difficult to do so. An alert for the upcoming elections.