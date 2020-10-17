What is politically correct? Demi Lovato supports the activism of Taylor Swift

United States.- To Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato joined by one thing greater than their music and their friendship of years: the political activism. It is more and more frequent to see celebrities concerned within the actions of a social nature, being regular that generate hundreds of reactions within the press. Both constructive and destructive. And these elections subsequent November 3 within the united States which have induced a wave of opinions in favor and in opposition to.

But they’ve been Demi and Taylor, of the well-known first which have been declared in the identical facet because the democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden. Nor have they hesitated on the time to criticize harshly the president Donald Trump given their immigration insurance policies, response to the Covid-19 and actions in opposition to the violence, the racism on this nation.

So within the midst of an interview with CNN, the singer of Cool for the Summer, recalled that in a single alternative he questioned his pal of 30 years to not get entangled with the politics of his nation. However, as we speak applauded the change of thoughts of Swift with these phrases: “you Are doomed if you do, you are doomed if you do not. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that saying exact. For years criticized because it was not taking a stance and wasn’t defending these rights and she stayed in the background and now it has become very political and there are people who are not happy with that, too.”

“It’s just that you have to live the that seem authentic. For me, that is to use my platform to talk about the things that I see that are wrong”, this was the place of Demi on the current resolution of Taylor in favor of Joe Biden and in opposition to Donald Trump. Other artists who’ve allied with have been Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi, Eva Longoria, Lady Gaga and Soe Saldaña.

It was within the 12 months 2016 that Lovato spoke with Glamour journal about Swift and its rejection of the coverage: “I Think that having a song and a video about how to tear Katy Perry is not the empowerment of women. We all do things that are not, but I have to ask myself: Am I happy with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak”.