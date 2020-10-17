THE FACES + BEAUTIFUL …TOP OF Q MAGAZINE

SUKI WATERHOUSE (28 years)

Unstoppable on this planet of trend, the attractive movie star, English has a singular type, and a number of other manufacturers have occupied for quite a few promoting campaigns, to be holy because the ‘it girl’ of the second. He was named ambassador of the perfume Brit Rhythm by Burberryparticipated for collections H&M, Saas & Bide and Superga. Its specific magnificence paying homage to a number of the divas of the cinema corresponding to Brigitte Bardot and Scarlett Johansson, and his younger age already had been thought-about probably the most lovely girls on the planet.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET (24 years)

The actor franco-american has turn out to be one of many faces most promising of Hollywood due to his nice charisma and expertise. Is unveiled within the movie ‘Call Me By Your Name’ by Luca Guadagnino and since then his title is heard on all sides. Timothée has a particular magnificence, primarily due to the combo of nationalities; on his mom’s facet has jewish ancestry-american, and for the paternal facet ancestry French. Their factions are very properly outlined and fascinating look evokes a sure thriller that’s irresistible to their followers.

Image: Clasos

