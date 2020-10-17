“Singing 2020”: the crying of Karina La Princesita by the homage of Mother’s Day

Sunday is the Day of the Mother, and within the Singing 2020 don’t need to lose the chance to make a efficiency particular. “To all the mothers of the jury, to our mothers, to all who are going to spend the Day of the Mother’s very particular by what we are living… this is our tribute to all the team Singing 2020” stated Angel de Brito earlier than the present.

The present was composed by the workers of dancers of the producer LaFlia and with the particular presence of Barby Silenzi, who’s 5 months pregnant and determined to indicate the stomach whereas doing just a few artwork actions.

// Singing 2020 | Dew Quiróz and Rodrigo would plug left with out phrases to the jury, and took the perfect rating

In addition, switched photos with greetings from numerous celebrities as Teté Coustarot, María Fernanda Callejón and Luli Fernandez whereas individuals Federico Salles and Mery Granados they carried out the tune “My Favorite Person”, the profitable single from Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello.

During the course of the tune, Karina La Princesita he began to cry and when it ended the present applauded very excited.

It is understood that since she began to work as jury of the competition of singing, Karina couldn’t dwell in her dwelling together with her daughter Sun, as it’s sheltered together with her grandmother to guard her from a potential contagion. Only talk through video calls and even stated that at occasions he has “moments of distress” for the shortage that makes you in these circumstances.

At the top of September, the interpreter of “Heart’s a Liar”, stated: “the Whole mother daughter relationship excites me a lot because I’m a mother and I have a daughter. In addition, I am away from my daughter. I decided that is far away because I’m working and to have more care. During the first months of isolation he was with his dad (The Polish) and now is with my mom.”

We additionally had devoted a message on Instagram during which he identified: “to Be where we are was not sacrifice, effort or merit of mine. It was of the two. Because we spent together and you’re the best daughter (and partner) that I could touch. I don’t write more because I disassemble than I love you.”