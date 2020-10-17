Cleopatra will return to the cinema of the hand of Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins

Los Angeles (USA) (EFE). Of “Wonder Woman” (2017) to historic Egypt, actress Gal Gadot and filmmaker Patty Jenkins will take you again to the large display screen the legendary story of Cleopatra.

“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the excitement of realizing new stories. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a long time. I can’t be more thankful to have this team first!”, tweeted Gadot.

The portal Deadline stated that Gadot and Jenkins will lead this bold undertaking developed by Paramount after a serious dispute between the most important Hollywood studios.

The emblematic determine of the final consultant of the ptolemaic dynasty and the autumn of Egypt in roman palms within the final century earlier than Christ landed within the movie “Cleopatra” (1963), undoubtedly one of many tapes most well-known of the historical past.

With Joseph L. Mankiewicz as director, and Elizabeth Taylor because the protagonist, is the monumental narrative of “Cleopatra” took house 4 Oscar nominations.