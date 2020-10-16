The drawings hyper pencil Kohei Ohmori who succeed on the Internet

The japanese artist Kohei Ohmori jumped to the celebrity of social networks due to his uncanny capacity to attract steel objects on a regular basis with all luxurious of element utilizing solely a pencil.

Stand in entrance of a piece of Ohmori is like taking a look at {a photograph} of high-resolution black-and-white, though behind there are lots of of hours invested in each element in an effort to receive the end result desired by the artist: to breed as faithfully as potential the fact.

Social networks have been made echo of this artist for the primary time within the 12 months 2017, when its interpretation of a beer can Asahi, to which he didn’t lack any element, was made viral on Twitter.

From then on, its reputation expanded past the boundaries of {the japanese} and after that got here his mission ‘Nut and Bolt’, by which the artist of 25 years represented a nut and a screw with a element so spectacular that his title got here out once more to the fore of what is viral on social networks.

One of his masterpieces most up-to-date is the spectacular illustration of a wristwatch Seiko, which, as you’ll be able to see within the video, it’s excellent all the way down to the smallest element.

Ohmori not solely attracts objects, it has additionally dared to sketch portraits photo-realistic of Kate Winslet in her function of Rose in Titanic and different actresses akin to Scarlett Johansson.