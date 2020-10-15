Put in auction guitars from Taylor Swift, Bradley Copper, and Keith Urban

UNITED STATES.- Singers Taylor Swift, Bradley Copper, and Keith Urban, have donated their guitars to be auctioned and the cash raised is to assist the employees of the nation music trade affected by the pandemic COVID-19.

The public sale home Christie’s introduced that the Gibson guitar, black colour, autographed Taylor Swifft with the that interpreted the theme of “Betty” the previous month of September together with 9 tines of the singer might attain as much as 40 thousand {dollars} within the public sale.

An electrical guitar of Bradley Cooper used within the film “ A star is born” in 2018 might attain the value of 4 thousand {dollars}.

Other gadgets that shall be within the public sale are guitars Keith Urban, a acordón classic Baldoni of Sherly Crow that might come to 12 thousand {dollars} and a dulcémele of Dolly Parton that would attain 100 thousand {dollars}.

The public sale begins this Thursday and can finish on the twenty ninth of October; the assets shall be allotted to the Fund in Response to the COVID-19 Lifting Lives, the Academy of Country Music.