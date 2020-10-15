Miley Cyrus gives details on her collaboration with Dua Lipa

The singer stated that his followers may take heed to the tune “very soon”. Photo EFE | EFE

Miley Cyrus has provided new particulars on his anticipated collaboration with Dua Lipa, which based on the singer, will arrive “very soon”. In a current interview with the radio station Spanish Chain 100, Cyrus reported that this duet is “a perfect blend of the two of us”, guaranteeing that he was “very proud about it.”

Cyrus additionally stated that her followers have confirmed keen to listen to this new tune, including that they “can expect something very soon.” This announcement comes after it was introduced formally that along with Dua Lipa, Cyrus it’ll depend with the participation of Billy Idol on their subsequent album.

“You’ll think that I’m joking, as Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but it is not. I have to Billie Idol and Dua Lipa in the same album”, would have declared the singer throughout the announcement of the brand new album. On this collaboration, Lipa additionally would have declared one thing about: “Well, the song with Miley that we did together, really we ended up deciding that we wanted to go to the studio and do something different.”

Then in August that it was releasing the tune “Midnight Sky”, Cyrus has achieved some stay performances of the identical, as in his look in “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, in addition to in Live Lounge of BBC Radio, the place she carried out a canopy of “My Future” Billie Eilish.

Cyrus account additionally with an look scheduled within the particular Hall of Fame of Rock and Roll, wherein will take part together with Bruce Springsteen and St. Vincent. The occasion will characteristic a premiere through HBO AND HBO-Max, which can see the inclusion of Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B. I. G., T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails and The Doobie Brothers within the corridor of fame.

This coming Friday, MTV a premiere of a brand new version of “MTV Unplugged” on that Miley Cyrusfrom the yard of his home, will carry out a few of his most consultant themes, in addition to some covers of Pearl Jam and Britney Spears.