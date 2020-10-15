Influencers in the service of the purpose

Laura Corvo Lasso

Deputy director, apple tree Madrid and member of the Board of Directors of ADECEC



In a not too long ago printed examine, the consulting agency McKinsey shares quite a few keys very useful insights on how to deal with the brand new regular from the advertising and the communication. One of the highlights of the report factors to how the disaster brought on by the COVID-19 has accelerated client expectations on the social accountability of marks and, due to this fact, influenced the message that these convey to their audiences.

Climate change, sustainability, gender equality, social and political dedication. With a extra client acutely aware, which asks manufacturers to activism aligned with their very own values, the influencers change into a car far more related to symbolize, customise, and amplify that message.

The communication of the manufacturers will need to have at present greater than ever, a basis strongly rooted in its function, embodying their values in motion tangibilicen and prioritizing the “to do” forward of “to say”. This is simply attainable by aligning the aim with the messages, actions, and content material of promoting and communication and, after all, with the companions with which they work or the influencers that relate to the time of amplifying this content material with credibility.

That’s why, method a relationship with influencers and leaders of opinion “in the service of the purpose”, goes to be a problem within the medium-long time period in which there’s loads to construct. And this isn’t a pattern, it’s a method of understanding the problem for the communication within the context of the social change that we’re experiencing.

Affinity values: The Brand match to the Purpose match

A very long time in the past that we beat the collection of influencers on the premise of solely quantitative standards, that all of us keep in mind from the primary steps of the advertising of affect (consider followers “the weight”); from there, we pay far more consideration to qualitative standards, such because the engagement, and to deal with in additional element the becoming of the influencer to the model (the so-called model match). But the time has come to maneuver to the following degree of depth. Brands and their companions strategic communication should carry out a search analytics past the metrics, an evaluation of the profiles, nearly artisan, so as to choose probably the most acceptable and put them on the service of the aim. And is that the manufacturers and organizations with function, you’re going to want influencers with a function.

Consistency, credibility and long-term

One of the campaigns most consultant on this sense, it’s made by A Women and her initiative HeForShe. This group, which has the aim of defending and supporting girls towards gender inequality, he works with the influential actress Emma Watson, who proposed as an envoy in 2014. With a speech that was heard all over the world, the actress herself was questioning if he was the best individual to champion this trigger however, if it was not she who was going to do? Today’s #heforshe continues to work with the actress, who has joined the trigger to hundreds of influential personalities in an natural method, to thousands and thousands of individuals all over the world, producing a dialog of 1.3 billions of feedback from social networks and greater than 3.3 million of commitments, of various dimension of people, organizations, firms and teams.

Not solely a matter of message: the must be and do

We’re speaking to convey a model message so credible and genuine via a prescriber and, due to this fact, we should guarantee that there’s a hole between what we are saying and what we stand for/do. Here the instance what we will see finest from campaigns that haven’t been so profitable and which has been an awesome barrage of criticism for each the influencer and the model. We see a number of experiences which were accused of “greenwashing” by the patron: in all instances there’s a contradiction between their message of caring for the setting (storytelling) and their polluting practices (doing).

But what we’re seeing is that the influencers are working with your personal function and are even rejecting campaigns and actions that aren’t associated to their values or to their causes, embracing social actions numerous. In reality, in keeping with knowledge from Instagram, the hashtag #activism has been utilized in greater than 1.7 million publications.

In search of a communication natural from the PR

The finest method to work with influencers within the service of the aim of any model or group it’s from this base that shares the values, and create collectively a communication is clear and genuine. As you’re working from media companies, manufacturers aren’t an summary entity, they’re individuals. And influencers aren’t promoting areas. They are additionally individuals. And that relationship, from individual to individual, to converge in values and have pursuits in widespread, you may solely get from the closeness that the long-term relationships. Therefore, from ADECEC we consider that the consultants of strategic communication ought to assist join each events.

Because solely these manufacturers that combine the influences beneath your trigger so credible and genuine, it will likely be extra acknowledged and related to the viewers. Now the problem is to adapt this communication to this new future. And influencers can be an important half to work on.

