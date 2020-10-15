Billboard Music Awards 2020: Kelly Clarkson gives hints about the night key of the music industry

This 2020 has exceeded any forecast, and occasion on the planet of leisure have been canceling or reformulating on the fly. However, the presenter of the Kelly Clarkson he added that Billboard Music Awards 2020, which handed its date from April to October of this 12 months, might be fairly a aid within the midst of the pandemic that’s gripping the world.

In an interview earlier than the occasion, the singer and star mentioned to the journalists that this can be an odd second in historical past, however the ceremony of supply of prizes might be a aid for the whole viewers. “We’re just trying to honestly give all of you something that you remember to normal,” shared the artist.

“People are used to seeing Billboard Music Awards as a great event every year, so we’re trying to maintain that and to provide the exhaust right we all desperately need”, added. The host and the crew of the occasion consider that the mixture of stay performances and prerecorded of the nominees will captivate the general public.

Kelly is particularly enthusiastic about her opening quantity, and was allowed to joke about it: “it Will probably be my opening favorite. I am very much in love with what we are doing and I can say that because that was not my idea. In reality, it was an idea of my musical director”. “It’s going to be a little different from what people expect, but definitely we are going to address the times a bit and we have a powerful message,” added the singer.

“We’re not trying to make you cry all over the world or be more depressed about the 2020. We have already done that enough. Is more well as unite and connect people.” The Billboard Music Awards might be broadcast to Latin america by TNT (bent) and TNT Series (within the unique language with subtitles), beginning at 19.00 (COL / MEX) / 21.00 (ARG / CHI).