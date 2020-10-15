Angelina Jolie launches book on the rights of the children

The ebook, launched along with Amnesty International, is geared to youngsters and youngsters to know their rights.

The Hollywood star and activist Angelina Jolie, is launching a ebook, along with Amnesty International devoted to youngsters and adolescents, to know their rights.

According to experiences, the ebook known as “Know Your Rights” (Know your Rights), and goals to show younger folks about their rights. Will be in collaboration with the charity group of human rights Amnesty International.

The ebook focuses on educating the youthful generations about their actual rights in relation to protesting towards injustice. Will additionally spotlight the rights set forth within the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This is a treaty with a set of guarantees to youngsters to satisfy their fundamental wants signed by 140 nations all over the world.

It is alleged that the actress determined to handle the subject after seeing so many younger folks protesting for Extinction Rebellion ” and “Black Lives Matter” at the start of this yr.