Anastasiya Kvitko, the ‘Kim Kardashian Russian’ and their most sensual looks on transparencies

Anastasiya Kvitko it’s doubtless one of many fashions of Instagram’s most stunning, not for nothing it’s known as the “Kim Kardashian Russian“. Today we depart their greatest outfits on transparencies, with the roba suspiros to your greater than 11 million followers.
1. Tiny set black
1 or 2?😊 @fashionnova @fashionnovamen 💓Fashionnovparner
In this picture left to see a gorgeous set of lingerie in black coloration accompanied by excessive bootstheir curves had been the protagonists.
2. In lace
@fashionnova @fashionnovamen 🖤
Here seems with a swimsuit of two items, perfect for a romantic night. The lace clear black it makes her look elegant and really horny on the similar time.
3. Transparency blue
Swimsuit @fashionnova @fashionnovamen Fashionnovapartner 🌸
Anastasiya modeled a costume of red-blue coloration by noting that it takes a microscopic bikini pink, excellent for a day on the seashore.
4. List for Halloween
Happy Halloween 👼🏼💜 Outfit @fashionnova @fashionnovamen
For Halloween final 12 months Anastasiya selected to be an attractive angel and with a pair of clear turned the fantasy of hundreds.
5. List for an appointment
Dress @abyssbyabby 😍
A costume that’s fitted completely to your determine. The prime clear and the excessive collar had been a superb alternative.
