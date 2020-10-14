Luis Pedraza hit the social networks with a look at what Miley Cyrus Luis Pedraza impacts look to Miley Cyrus

Luis Pedraza, higher generally known as “Toco Toco”stunned by his account of Instagram to share a picture and leaving proof of a brand new change of look.

The singer shocked the greater than 100 thousand followers with the that has a really related fashion to Miley Cyrus some years in the past, even some customers did know with humorous feedback.

“Now you’re kind Miley Cyrus. You look good what a mean machine”wrote one of many followers to what the singer responded: “hehe I love Miley”.

The message of Luis Pedraza

Through this alteration of look, the singer needed to ship a strong message to his followers by writing an intensive textual content on Instagram.

“I’ve always been very traditional when I dare to the changes. When I was a kid, even into my teens, I shaved the hair style schoolboy (he was called hehe). I was afraid of certain changes, he preferred the comfort of the traditional”wrote initially of the publication.

“With the passage of time, and specifically, after my brother passed away 3 years ago. I have dared to change, and I am not referring to the superficial, but to my way of living, my way of being, to the music that I do, to assert myself, and by consequence the external”, added.

