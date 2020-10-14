Demi Lovato defends the posture of Taylor Swift with the policy: “For years criticized”

Demi Lovato defended the current political activism of Taylor Swift, years after having criticized initially the singer of the album Folklore.

During an interview with CNN, the interpreter of “Cool for the summer”, who will likely be performing this Wednesday the 14th within the Billboard Music Awards 2020opined on the choice of his colleague for daring to speak about politics and get entangled with the causes.

“You’re damned if you do, you are doomed if you do not. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that saying exact. For years criticized because it was not taking a stance and was not defending these rights and she stayed in the background and now it has become very political and there are people who are not happy with that, too, ” mentioned Demi Lovato on the posture of Taylor Swift.

“It’s just that you have to live the that seem authentic. For me, that is to use my platform to talk about the things that I see that are wrong”, added the interpreter concerning the singer of 30 years, who has just lately supported Joe Biden within the presidential elections of 2020 and spoke out in opposition to Donald Trump in current months.

It is price mentioning that Demi Lovato harshly criticized up to now to Taylor Swift for not participating with the politics and “Bad Blood”, a tune that supposedly talked about his enmity with Katy Perry.

“I think that having a song and a video about how to tear Katy Perry is not the empowerment of women. We all do things that are not, but I have to ask myself: Am I happy with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak,” he mentioned Demi Lovato in 2016 to Glamour.

