the ambassadors vip handbags iconic

Related information

The world of vogue is just not unknown for singers and actresses. Some of them develop their position as designers as Jennifer Lopez (51 years outdated), who has ventured into the design of a handbag, and others turn into ambassadors, within the case of the actress Madison Bailey (23), which follows the footsteps of different celebrities.

Since very long time it’s typical for artists from the world of music and cinema are launched to create their very own signatures of vogue and sweetness, from Rihanna (32) to Gwyneth Paltrow (48), passing by the sisters Kendall (24) and Kylie Jenner (23), an extended checklist that Jennifer Lopez has joined forces with the design of a bag.

“My first collaboration design with CoachI am very excited about it,” wrote the singer on her profile of Instagram with greater than 132 million followers.

The diva of the Bronx of puerto rican origin simply the to launch a particular version of the bag Huttona mannequin of pores and skin in shades of purple and pink, with gold chain for hanging on the shoulder.

The sisters Jenner, Kendall and Kylie, even have made their first steps as designers of baggage with a capsule assortment that embrace fanny packs, backpacks, microbolsos and maxibolsos in a large palette of vivid colours for the signature Deichmann.

Kendall, one of many fashions finest paid on the earthand Kylie, that destroys its personal model of cosmetics, additionally dare to design periodic collections of clothes and add-ons.

Muses of designers

Actress Madison Bailey, star of the leisure business, for his work on the collection from Netflix, Outer Banksit has turn into ambassador of a handbag with flowers, Fendi. “I’m so happy to announce myself as an ambassador of a purse with flowers, Fendi,” he introduced in his profile of Instagram.

Grace Kelly, princess of Monaco, was one of many first girls who turned a muse of a bag signature Hermès, the legendary ‘Kelly’.

After, Guccipaid tribute within the fashion of Jackie Kennedy with The Jackie Bag like that Christian Dior who baptized certainly one of their creations as Lady Dior.

One of the purses most legendary Hermès was created because of the actress and singer Jane Birkin. Practical and useful, good for on a regular basis and particularly for journey, the historical past of this union between the singer and mannequin had its origin in a visit that coincided with the british actress and the president of HermèsJean-Louis Dumas.

She mentioned that even I had discovered the proper bag for journey, the fashions that exist will not be tailored to their wants, so the designer invited to Birkin to design a mannequin comfy and classy. Thus was born the well-known mannequin Birkin Hermès, a mannequin that also generates curiosity and that to get there’s a ready checklist of at the least two years.

But there are extra names of well-known linked to purses extra profitable. The persona of Diane Kruger (44) gained the designer Jason Wu, who claimed the identify of Diane bag certainly one of his designs. Sophia Coppola is connected to the bag Louis Vuitton SC Bag, in addition to what are Lana del Rey (35) the Mulberry Del Rey Bagand Face Delevigne (28) the backpack together with your identify.

[Más información: Tamara Falcó, María Pombo y Paula Echevarría: diferentes estilos, pero misma tendencia]