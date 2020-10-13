Dua Lipa could be recording a collaboration with Miley Cyrus?

A number of weeks in the past, Miley Cyrus made a revelation about his new album, which thrilled all of his followers. The american artist, confessed that on her new album, due out quickly, there will probably be a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.

Since then, followers have began a countdown to have the ability to take heed to the track. And is that although there may be nonetheless no launch date official, all indications are that the discharge of this track is nearer than we expect.

Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus have been seen just lately in New York in what seems to be a recording set. Therefore, they could possibly be making ready the video clip for his new track. A subject which for the second is unknown till the title.

Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa have been seen collectively, in what would appear to be the set of recording a brand new video clip collectively, (on the Double Down Saloon in New York) #MTVNewsLA pic.twitter.com/5yNttbYK04 — MTV Argentina (@MTVLAargentina) October 1, 2020

The new album of Miley Cyrus is rising in significance. First, the artist introduced ‘Midnight Sky’a track that progressed that comes one thing robust, and since then has not stopped to take the small advances to their followers.

Therefore, their collaboration with Dua Lipa could possibly be the second development of the brand new album of the american. What is true is that some months in the past, the british artist additionally introduced that he was going to lock within the studio to report songs, and considered one of them is the collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

A track that sources shut to assert that it is a subject with a sound that’s “different”and that matches completely within the new album of Miley Cyrus. An album that the artist known as: “The album will reflect who I am because it is full of different pieces of inspiration and influence”. I don wish to hear it!.