Miley Cyrus versionará singles of Pearl Jam and Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus will headline the newest version of the collection MTV Unpluggedthe place interprets iconic songs of artists equivalent to Pearl Jam and Britney Spears.

“MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions“ shall be transmitted for the primary time within the united States on October 16, on MTV and in different nations (right here in Chile) throughout that weekend. There, the voice of “Wrecking Ball“act from the yard of his home.

And as an advance, it was realized that the younger singer will play ‘Gimme More’ from Britney Spears, in addition to songs of Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and extra nice artists. The former woman Disney sing additionally a number of their very own songs, together with their newest single ‘Midnight Sky’ .

You could also be : ¡Miley Cyrus se luce and versioned ‘Heart of Glass’ by Blondie!

Currently, the singer of “Adore You“she is engaged on her new album “She is Miley Cyrus“which are anticipated to be launched this 12 months. In this album, the previous woman Disney counted with the collaborations of: Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Billy Idol.

Do you wish to see the present of MTV that’s getting ready for the 16 of October? So, you’ll be able to see a preview of the presentation of the american singer beneath: