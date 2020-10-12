Kanye West skips Kim and the Kardashian in his campaign speech for a presidential candidate, despite the fact that it speaks of the family and cause controversy in networks | THE IMPARTIAL

Kanye West asking people write it down as a candidate for the presidency of the united States, pledging to “Revive the Country through prayer and the family”, however in no a part of his speech talked about to Kim or the Kardashian, which triggered a stir on social networks.

The Daily News reported that, as well as, the rapper has launched a line of merchandise that features baseball caps that promote for $ 60, and hoodies, to 120, to which named #Ye2020.

Despite the battle that in latest months has struggled together with his psychological well being and that has been documented, the husband of Kim Kardashian posted the video final Monday, which is asking voters to put in writing it down as a candidate when casting their vote subsequent November 3.

We will construct a stronger nation by constructing stronger households. Families are the pillars of society. Of a nation. To return to the religion, we would be the sort of nation, the sort of those that God desires us to be. I’m Kanye West and I approve this message”, says a part of his speech.

Immediately, web customers questioned that, if it speaks each of the households united, what had occurred with Kim and his political household, whom he by no means mentions, together with his youngsters, however the singer has not spoken on it, nor those talked about above.