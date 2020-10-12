11 Hollywood stars who starred in video clips

In addition to appearing in giant, blockbuster motion pictures, many Hollywood actors acknowledged had been summoned by some bands to starring his video clips and naturally they mentioned sure. In this observe, we present you some instances.

Charlize Theron. The actress starred within the music video for “Crossfire” of the musician Brandon Flowers (The Killers). In the plot, the blonde does the whole lot to attain to avoid wasting the singer who’s subjected to every kind of torture and harassment.

Charlize within the video of Brandon. (Photo: Screenshot of video-AFP)

Mila Kunis. In 2000, the actress Friends with proper she starred within the video for “Jaded” by Aerosmith. The track tells the story of a lady who misplaced the power to have the ability to really feel. The clip acquired the award because the Best Video Rock Hard on the awards ceremony of Video Music Awards Billboard.

Mila in ‘Jaded’. (Photo: video Capture-AP)

Angelina Jolie. The actress, who was then 22 years outdated, he participated within the clip “Anybody seen my baby” by the Rolling Stones and Mick Jagger turned fascinated with it, to such a degree that the chief of the band tried to overcome it. Despite the makes an attempt and the items that she made to method her, the ex of Brad Pitt by no means agreed to.

The actress was 22 years outdated when he filmed the video. (Photo: Screenshot of video-AFP)

Bruce Willis. In addition to being a famend actor, the protagonist of Hard to kill he’s additionally a musician. Therefore didn’t hesitate to just accept the proposal of Gorillaz to take part within the video for the track “Stylo”.

Bruce within the video for Gorillaz. (Photo: Screenshot of video-AFP).

Rupert Grint. One of the protagonists of Harry Potter was the artist visitor of Ed Sheeran’s video “Lego House”.

The british actor has 31 añoos. (Photo: video Capture-AP)

Emma Watson. The companion of solid of Grint additionally was referred to as to star in a video clip. In his case it was for “Say You Don’t Want It”, from the band One Night Only.

Emma Watson, one other protagonist of a video clip. (Photo: Screenshot of video-AFP)

Scarlett Johansson. The lovely actress took half in “What Goes Around… comes Around”, Justin Timberlake and shared the filming of the video with him.

Scarlett Johansson. (Photo: video Capture-AP)

Tom Hanks. The multi-award successful actor starred within the video for the track “I Really Like You, of Carly Rae Jepsen”.

Ton was additionally a part of a video clip. (Photo: Screenshot of video-AFP)

The story reveals the protagonist of Forrest Gump doing it your self and displaying your “ordinary life”. The bonus of this video is that on the finish, in a dance scene, seems as well as Justin Bieber.

Jake Gyllenhaal. The actor was a part of the video “Giving Up the Gun” from Vampire Weekend, and on this case, the scenes that he recorded mimicking a tennis match.

Jake Gyllenhaal. (Photo: video Capture-AP)

Johnny Depp. Along along with his colleague, Natalie Portman starred within the video “My Valentine” by Paul McCartney.

Johnny Depp starred in a video of the exbeatle. (Photo: Screenshot of video-AFP)

Robert Downey Jr. Like Willis this actor can be captivated with music. It was referred to as nothing lower than for the video “I Want Love” of Elton John.