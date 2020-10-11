Miley Cyrus relive the concert ‘MTV Unplugged’ from your home

Miley Cyrus retrieve the histrico format ‘MTV Unplugged‘with a live performance broadcast from the backyard of his home in Los angeles (USA) unique in MTV Spain on Saturday, 17 October at 23:30h.

In the present model ‘Gimme More‘of Britney Spears, moreover songs of Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and different artists.

The musical chain, I introduced this Monday the return of this franchise, which opened in 1989 and within the which have beforehand participated artists like Nirvana, Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey, Aerosmith, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Alejandro Sanz and the personal Cyrus subsequent to Madonna.

The subsequent 16 of October and beneath the title ‘MTV Unplugged Presents ‘Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions”‘the artist to give a concert that will include his recent song ‘Midnight Sky‘, successes and previous versions of other artists.

The show would return to a brand that has been sinnimo music live during the pandemic of the coronavirus, which has shut down completely the music industry. To be the first ‘MTV Unplugged‘from that Liam Gallagher, excomponente of Oasis, to provide the ao passed his solo album ‘Why Me? Why not‘.

Cyrus, after a brief parn, arrives this summer in the key of music with the theme of ‘Midnight Sky‘according to her a tribute to all of the icons female that have influenced you as an artist (Debbie Harris, Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett…). For the moment it is unknown if the new theme precedes a new musical project in the format of a disk of long durationas well as a possible title and release date.