Mayrín Villanueva conforms to 49 years and looks amazing

Mayrín Villanueva celebrated 49 years outdated and appears an incredible determine. Photo: Cuartoscuro | Archive

Mayrín Villanueva turned 49 years and what does wanting wonderful and with an enviable determine, which boasts via its official account of Instagram with photographs in bikini, as a younger man of 30 years.

Although it was stated that Villanueva already serving 50 years, was the actress who stated that this October was the one-year least of which the community stated.

The spouse of actor Eduardo Santamarina has captivated greater than two million followers that has within the social community poses within the present that’s at its greatest, and provides to the actresses who present that age is only a quantity, like Salma Hayek and their poses in racy bikini that carries with delight.

The secret of Mayrín Villanueva to look wonderful has proven on social networks. The first of those is, in all probability, the acceptance of physique and the little wrinkles that the passage of the years has left in him, though that does not make you look much less radiant.

Although the gorgeous actress, who provides life to “Silvia” in this system “Neighbors”, you may move as a lady 10 and even 20 years youthful, not used garments of all youth.

In addition, Mayrín Villanueva reveals that it’s a lady that may be very energetic and the results of that is the sculptural physique that owns the 49 years.

The actress may be very energetic on social networks, the place we share together with his devoted followers, the moments of leisure that occurs whereas on trip or in firm of her well-known husband.

Also, the actress is a proud mother to share lovely postcards with their kids Sebastian and Romina, the product of his marriage with Jorge Pozaand with Julia, the fruit of his relationship with Eduardo Santamarina.

Mayrín Villanueva it is without doubt one of the actresses most lovely and properly evidenced within the pictures he shares together with his followers of social networks, those that acknowledge its magnificence.