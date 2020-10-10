¡Explosive! Tini copied the look to Rihanna and swept

I simply uploaded a tutorial of this make-up on my IGTV q I normally do each time q I lined itself with make-up❤️ I hope q will like them ❤️ @fentybeauty #FENTYBEAUTYAD #FENTYBEAUTY I used to be all the time very fan q cute to share it with you

For the primary time Tini has posted a tutorial of make-up that, to attain its purpose to perfection included merchandise of the model “Fenty Beauty” of Rihanna.

“It’s a make-up quite natural, that it seems that I’m not wearing make-up. It is very important to put on moisturizers before applying makeup. I mix several colors of foundation, so I use light products. I also like that matifiquen the skin and not leave it for so shiny. The most important thing is to take care of the skin, that looks healthy and cared for“said Tini in the images that have already exceeded the 1.8 million views, and reviews of the very “Fenty Beauty”: “Lovin’ this whole look!!” (We love all of your look).

“I take advantage of portfolios they had been little, then use lip small and I wish to have them all the time nicely hydrated“. In addition, the artist added color to her cheekbones and nose with a dye in cream, and used powder pink with glitter to add color.

And he added: “Now come the eyebrows. I like groomed and vanish because I want that they are couples. It is important to trial and error in makeup. Girl I did it all and little by little I was knowing what styles I like”.

To finish, Tini used eye shadows in earth tones. “The outline depends on the individual. But what I like more combing the lashes before passing the mask. In truth make the difference”, said Stoessel.

