“The Hunger Games”: why Jennifer Lawrence loves the end of the saga?

The saga of “The Hunger Games” we modified the lives of Jennifer Lawrence, who rose to fame after enjoying Katniss Everdeen within the science fiction films. As the vast majority of the actors, Jenn feels a deep affection for the saga, and particularly by the way in which in the way it ends the love story between her character and Peeta.

Even the followers extra die-hard of “The Hunger Games” would ignore that the nephews of the actress had a quick cameo in “The Hunger Games: Sinsajo – Part 2” and in reality that’s your motive to like the tip of the saga. In the ultimate scene seem Katniss and Peeta with their youngsters in a actuality the place the video games ended they usually benefit from the household that they had in District 12.

Peeta performs together with her eldest son, whereas Katniss tells him the child in arms about his recurring nightmares and recuperate from them. The image is doubly particular for Jennifer Lawrence: the primary motive is that the scene of the prado is the ultimate scene that was filmed in your entire sequence, and the second is as a result of they’re your nieces and nephews that give life to the youngsters of Peeta and Katniss.

This is Bear and Theodore, who seem on the finish of the entire saga. In the case of Theodore was solely 9 months, in order that the manufacturing is certain to have backups for him if he wanted to. To the shock of many, Francis Lawrence, who directed the final three installments of the saga revealed that it’s finally the child who seems within the movie.

In an interview final Jennifer Lawrence revealed the way it was to dwell that have together with your family members on the set. “That last scene, about a year after the final events of Katniss, with my nephews, which was very special. It was a close amazing for this character that I’ve loved for so many years, and I had my blood family there.”