Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and other artists will participate in the festival virtual for the benefit of local music

Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Portugal The Man, the Lumineers, and plenty of extra artists will take part within the competition on-line Save Our Stages-Fest with charitable functions directed to varied music venues within the united States.

This competition on-line is an initiative of the National Association of Independent Local of this nation, which is searching for to boost funds with which to compensate the financial losses of the native impartial music due to the pandemic of the covid-19.

Some of the venues that can profit from the proceeds of the competition would be the iconic 9:30 membership, the Apollo Teather, the legendary stage Whisky A Go Go and the native Troubadour. Places the place was a parade of nice figures in music equivalent to The Ramones, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Hendrix, Iggy Pop and others.

The occasion can be broadcast from 16 to 18 October, by Youtube and it’ll depend with the participation of the comic Reggie Watts.

Find out extra data on how one can donate on the official web site of the competition: https://www.saveourstages.com/