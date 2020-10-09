AMLO, Beatriz Gutierrez and Sheinbaum enter the list of the most admired of YouGov

For the listing of this 2020 are met in line greater than 45 thousand individuals in 42 nations and territories

Regeneration, October 8, 2020. The worldwide agency of market analysis by YouGov launched the listing of the characters most admired on this planet throughout 2020.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Chief of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and author Beatriz Gutierrez are a part of the listing of mexican most admired.

According to the web page that hosts the examine’s World’s Most Admired, the corporate is chargeable for gathering repeatedly the views of your entire planet. “Whether it’s what people think about brands, politics, currency, or things of which he speaks with his friends”.

The outcomes are obtained from the mix of two questions: whether or not the respondent admires the determine and if it’s the most admired.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gained 7.99%, actress Salma Hayek 7.57%, the entrepreneur Carlos Slim, 5.88%, the journalist Carmen Aristegui 4.12%, the author Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller 3.43% and the pinnacle of presidency Claudia Sheinbaum 1.38%.

In Mexico essentially the most admired males of Mexico are the previous president of the united States, Barack Obama, actors Keaunu Reeves and Will Smith, the president AMLO, the Dalai Lama, Vladimir Putin, Michael Jordan, Carlos Slim, Bill Gates and Jackie Chan.

In the listing of the ladies stands out Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Angela Merkel, Oprah Winfrey, Shakira, Malala, Rigoberta Menchú and Jennifer Lopez.

At the worldwide degree, Barack Obama has displaced Bill Gates as the person most admired on this planet.