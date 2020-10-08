This is the first trailer for the documentary Blackpink for Netflix

There is No doubt that the pop music Korean has reached all components of the world and that has managed to beat a mass viewers that doesn’t even perceive what the artists sing. BTS and Blackpink they’re the utmost exponent of the phenomenon, Okay-Pop, and it’s exactly these latter are about to launch documentary in Netflix. For now, we will whet your urge for food with the primary trailer that has been offered.

Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa are the 4 members of this feminine band that has managed to burst lots of the charts and reproductions of their video clips on Youtube. To get an thought, the final of his music movies, Lovesick Girlspremiered six days in the past, has collected 123 million visits.











Blackpink has change into a worldwide phenomenon and that is why they’re already one of many formations extra essential within the music trade, taking part in arduous to collaborations with artists that don’t have anything to do with the pop Korean. Lady Gaga or Selena Gomez have already sung with them, and Ariana Grande prepares a subject subsequent to them.

It is due to this fact not stunning that Blackpink is about to launch a documentary on one of many platforms of most essential content material that there’s: Netflix. The challenge takes as Light Up The Sky and will likely be obtainable from subsequent October 14.

In the documentary we will see the women Blackpink just like the worldwide stars they’re immediately and additionally we are going to present probably the most private of every considered one of its members. For the second, and to go warming up the engine, has launched the primary trailer of the documentary. And this guarantees!

























