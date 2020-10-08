The reaction of Kris Jenner to see the tough fight of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian for the first time – E! Online Latino

This household strikes ahead collectively.

The bodily altercation, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, which was attributable to a disagreement concerning the work ethic of this final, in the beginning of the season 18 Keeping Up With the Kardashians it was troublesome to look at for followers, however much more for the mom of the sisters, Kris Jenner.

Although the battle could seem previous information, a brand new episode of the collection E! it ends by reviewing what occurred.

As defined by Kris upfront, she’s going to simply see the scene for the primary time, which led her to name Kourtney.

“I just wanted to tell you that I watched the episode this morning on the way to filming today”, explains Kris whereas sitting subsequent to Khloé Kardashian. “I feel really bad”.

Kris begins to cry, however continues, “And I just wanted to tell you… if you need someone to talk to, then we should sit down because I feel really bad”.