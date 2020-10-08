Mia Khalifa donates 100 thousand {dollars} of their earnings from OnlyFans to Beirut

In August, former porn actress Mia Khalifa introduced that it might donate 100 thousand {dollars} to the victims of the explosion within the Lebanon. In actuality, he wished to win the cash by auctioning his well-known glasses, however is alleged to promote on eBay didn’t work out as she wished.

Now assured that it’s going to take 100 billion {dollars} out of their income OnlyFansas introduced in a video TikTok.

“I’m going to donate $100,000 to the Red Cross. I promised them the money. I would like to thank all those who support me in OnlyFans because I could not make this donation without you, ” mentioned Mia Khalifa within the video.

Khalifa has been energetic in OnlyFans from 2016 and has a base of loyal followers there regardless of not add content material that’s pornographic coloring.

so many self-diagnosed assume items on OnlyFans focus their narrative on celebrities, whereas erasing the intercourse staff that constructed that platform from the bottom up. anyway, here is mia khalifa saying her $100k donation to the Lebanese Red Cross — made doable (partly) by OF �� pic.twitter.com/7zMD3z3qzm — Alice Ophelia (@iamaliceophelia)

October 5, 2020





Mia Khalifa and his horrible public sale

Mia Khalifa, determined to public sale off the well-known glasses that seemed of their scenes XXX. The motive that auctioned off the glasses on eBay was to boost cash for the victims of the devastating explosion that tore by way of the capital of Lebanon, Beirut.

Been two months for the reason that large explosions rocked the port of Beirut, and Khalifa in his latest tweet revealed that he couldn’t elevate sufficient as is required within the eBay public sale.

Mia Khalifa has been closely criticised for its assist to Beirut.



The well-known former porn actress has gone by way of a tough time after his departure from the grownup movie; regardless of turning into an activist for the rights of girls, Khalifa has been consistently criticized for her former occupation.