Rihanna asks for forgiveness for using sacred text islamic in its parade of lingerie

After that Rihanna precipitated an uproar for the discharge of their lingerie line By 2020, the muslim group criticized the singer to incorporate a music that accommodates extracts of sacred texts, islamic.

Riri has spoken about this controversy by his social networks the place he has certified the occasion as an “honest mistake but neglected”.

“The use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!”, he detailed the singer in a publication of instagram, the place as well as he defined that “I’ll make certain nothing like this ever occurs once more”.

The present Savage x Fenty Rihanna included a bit during which fashions of lingerie danced with the music “Doom” of Coucou Chloe.

The observe of 2017 features a passage from the Hadith, a sacred textual content for muslims is commemorated as a file of the sayings and actions of the prophet Muhammad.

“I would like to thank the muslim community for pointing out this great oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our program Savage x Fenty. More importantly I would like to apologize to you for this honest mistake but neglected. We understand that it is possible that we have hurt many of our muslim brothers and sisters, and that it discourages me incredibly!”, defined.

Rihanna stated that what occurred was not premeditated and never impolite in direction of the muslim group.

“We didn’t want to make any lack of respect towards God or any religion, and therefore, the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! In the future, we will make sure that nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding,” he defined.

