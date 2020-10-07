It ahead of your time! Keanu Reeves will premiere before that all ‘Matrix 4’

UNITED STATES.- The actor Keanu Reeves is able to return to the large display screen with Matrix 4, solely one of many nice productions that, within the framework of the contingency world well being for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19, has determined to advance its launch 4 months ahead of anticipated and shock the viewers with a brand new story of motion and science fiction.

The pandemic by the brand new illness that has compelled the closure of research and stopped the recordings of recent films, which introduced as a consequence the delay of the manufacturing and the discharge dates deliberate had been postponed by the filmmakers. In addition to that the theaters had been closed, and people which were opened step by step reported poor attendance.

However, the fourth installment of the franchise, The Matrix, written and directed by Lana Wachowski, transfer ahead a number of months, its launch date, April 1, 2022 to December 22, 2021, when the tape starring Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss see the sunshine of day with a brand new story that guarantees to shock followers of the hit franchise.

In each Warner Bros. introduced the delay of premieres of main productions akin to ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, who went on October 1, 2021 march 4, 2022; ‘The Flash’, with Ezra Miller, beneath the path of Andy Muschietti, which elevated from 3 June to 4 November 2022; and ‘Dune’, the latter directed by Denis Villeneuve and whose premiere was postponed to the December 18, 2020 October 1, 2021.

Your time Universal has completed the identical with ‘No time to die’, the brand new James Bond movie, starring Daniel Craig, which was scheduled for launch on the eleventh of November was postponed till April 2021. In flip, the ninth installment of ‘Fast and Furious’ will hit the film theaters till march of subsequent yr. Finally, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, the sequel to the superhero performed by Zachary Levi, was postponed to November 4, 2022 June 2, 2023.