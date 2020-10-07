Advertise protagonist of the prequel “Game of Thrones” — Rock&Pop

During at the present time introduced new particulars of the upcoming prequel of “Game Of Thrones”. And is that HBO has already chosen the peotagonista of “House of the Dragon”.

This is Paddy Considine, identified for his function in “The Outsider”. And is that after an intensive search, the actor has been chosen to interpret to the king, Viserys Targaryen.

You may be taken with: So was the joke that introduced tears to Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams in “Game of Thrones”

After the controversial finale of “Game of Thrones” in might of 2019, it was introduced a number of initiatives to proceed with the story. “House of Dragon” can be 300 years earlier than the occasions of the sequence, and can proceed to deal with Targaryen.

The story will adapt the guide “Fire and Blood”, the author George R. R. Martin. In this, we are going to proceed to Viserys Targaryen, who desires to proceed the legacy of his grandfather. However, she quickly discovers that being an excellent particular person shouldn’t be essentially what makes an excellent king.

This prequel of the sequence can be co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal. Likewise, Condal will write the script along with Sara Less Hess, who will function showrunners. To these, we add Miguel Sapochnik, who additionally directed the pilot.

In addition to his function in “The Outsider”, Considine can also be acknowledged for his roles in “Peaky Blinders” and “The Third Man”. However, this appears to be their function extra promising.

For now, Considine is the one member of the solid had been introduced, however it’s anticipated that the remaining will know quickly. So the prequel to “Game of Thrones” guarantees to develop into the brand new success of HBO.