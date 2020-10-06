Dies Kenzo, the japanese designer who dresses Beyoncé and Rihanna

Mourning on the earth of vogue. The japanese designer Kenzo Takadarecognized all through the world as ‘Kenzo’, died on Sunday at 81 years of age in a French hospital on account of the coronavirus, as confirmed by a spokesman.

The designer handed away Sunday, October 4, on the American Hospital Neuilly-sur-Seine”, in accordance with this spokesman to the company, AFP, quoted by the German DPA.







The designer, born in 1939 in Hyogo prefecture, achieved world-wide fame because of their designs, perfumes and wonder merchandise.

Takada it was the primary japanese designer to win prominence within the vogue scene is very aggressive in Paris, and loved his first alternative when Elle journal he introduced one in all his designs on its cowl in June of 1970.









The japanese designer Kenzo Takada, recognized all through the world as ‘Kenzo’, has died Sunday on the age of 81



The following 12 months, the designer, who has dressed celebrities resembling Beyoncé and Rihanna, she gained the Fashion Editor Club of Japan. In October 1976, Kenzo opened its flagship retailer, Kenzo, within the Place des Victoires, to start with of an extended relationship with France.

Kenzo introduced his retirement in 1999 to pursue a profession within the artwork world.

The creator, one of many first japanese to win on the worldwide scene with their model, energetic at the moment throughout the LVMH group, died within the American Hospital of Neuilly, just a few kilometres from the French capital.







Kenzo he retired from his agency in 1999 after having constructed an empire spanning from clothes to perfumes and different magnificence merchandise.