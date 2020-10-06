Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have spent the summer watching the films of Harry Potter

Gallery: why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the right couple? (StarsInsider)

In the previous couple of months had been a lot hypothesis as to the likelihood that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have lastly put an finish to their relationship after that cease vérseles strolling collectively within the neighborhood of the home that she owns in Miami, the place they’d spent the primary a part of the interval of confinement.











Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello





However, the launch of the newest single from the singer, ‘Wonder’, has served to dispel these rumors, as a result of his woman was the primary to provide her congratulations through Instagram for his new musical success, assuring him that he feels very proud.

Now the personal Shawn wish to reveal the place they’d gotten throughout the summer season to elucidate to them that you just spent collectively and resting whereas they watched it thrice all the flicks of ‘Harry Potter’ and the sequence ‘Stranger issues’.

“If I’m honest, has been the first occasion that I spent time with my girlfriend and her family in their Miami home. I spent three months there, so at the end I was doing the laundry and all that… Well, not made it to often, rather I tried to. Also I decided to learn to cook. It was very nice,” he confessed in statements to this system ‘Smallzy”s Surgery’.

In truth, Shawn has felt so snug dwelling below the identical roof as their ‘in-laws’ that he has determined to remain there even after Camila has returned to London to proceed with the filming of the brand new model of Cinderella.

“Basically, use the facilities and sleep in the bed. It is my version of taking care of the house, but I’m lucky, because back tomorrow,” he mentioned in one other interview to the radio program ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’.