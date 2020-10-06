American Style debuts through HELLO! TV

Today premiere in HELLO! TV American Style and the second cycle of Style Top.

From this Monday, 5 October, premieres the second season of Style Top. After a primary supply of nice success, he returns this unique manufacturing devoted to the fashion of the celebs of cinema and music. In 13 episodes, spotlight skills that you’ve conquered Hollywood within the current instances as Ana de Armas, Lily Collins, Millie Bobby Brown and Zendaya and return a few of the segments in a row as Flashbackwith the assessment of 5 of the perfect appears to be like on actresses resembling Janelle Monáe, Emma Watson, Zoe Saldana and Kate Hudson.

Men have a reserved house in It Boyfor types of the lads fondest of the large display as Keanu Reeves, Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan.

Finally, the return of the tutorials of magnificence, by Gabriella Cataño-Salinas, who will recreate for the viewers memorable appears to be like of make-up, worn by stunning celebrities at galas, premieres, awards and festivals. (6 p. m. in Mexico and Colombia, 7 p. m. of Venezuela and the united States, and eight p. m. of Argentina)

Then, comes for the primary time the Latin american market American Stylerefined manufacturing devoted to the nice designers of the united States. Divided into 4 elements, this mini-series picks up each week for a decade, beginning within the 40’s and remembering the types that made historical past for its means of reflecting the political local weather, social and financial of the nation. To do that, this system has a priceless archive materials and interviews with specialists of vogue. (Only for Latin America, 8:30 p. m. Mexico, 9:30 p. m. of Venezuela and 10:30 p. m. of Argentina)