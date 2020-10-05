The daughter of Will Smith steals the looks on the parade “wild” by Rihanna

Jada Pinkett Smith is pleased with Willow. The daughter of Will Smith shone within the second parade of the lingerie model of Rihanna.

“Savage x Fenty Vol.2”, premiered on Amazon Prime Video and the 19-year-old was one of many fashions invited to the present.

The spouse of Will Smith posted a photograph of Willow and Rihanna on the set of the recording of the parade, who additionally shared her daughter in her Instagram. Both characteristic clothes from the gathering of the singer-turned-entrepreneur vogue.

“Thank you @badgalriri (Rihanna) for letting me be part of your art. You are a true visionary” / / Look on the vol 2 of the #savagexfenty vogue present now!”, he wrote Willow via their social networks.

The followers of the daughter of Jada and Will, they agreed that each appeared to sisters by their related attire and make-up that accentuates her options. “¡¡¡Good sisters!!! They look big sister and little sister!”; “Do I seem or am I just me?”; “You guys are sisters for sure”, commented.

Rihanna wild

The second televised parade of Rihanna was marked by variety, with a constellation of stars. Not solely the daughter of Will Smith shone within the catwalk too dazzled Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Lizzo, Irina Skayk, Paris Hilton and Cara Delevingneto , amongst different.

The present was attended, apart from, with celebrities of the music. The Spanish Rosalia; the puerto rican Bad Bunny; the ex-husband of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Miguel joined the social gathering “wild” by Rihanna, which continues to interrupt schemes.

As is custom, the signature included fashions of giant sizes in addition they wore daring outfits.

“We do not believe in the division, we do not believe in excluding anyone,” mentioned the singer and designer to current the particular, which was taped in September.

