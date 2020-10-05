Sofia Vergara beats Angelina Jolie and becomes the actress best paid of the world

Forbes introduced the record of the actresses higher paid of Hollywood. Scarlett Johansson led the rating final 12 months, with 56 million {dollars}.

The rating of Forbes shocked many. The colombian Sofia Vergara (48) tops the record of actresses higher paid. According to the talked about index, the actress Modern household with a turnover of 43 million within the final twelve months.

The actress had a turnover of half one million {dollars} for every episode of the sequence, the final of which was issued in April of this 12 months. In addition, throughout 2020 the artist was referred to as as a juror within the present America’s obtained expertise, which prices a minimal of $ 10 million per season.

While it is a substantial determine, consideration known as to the distinction with its predecessor, Scarlett Johansson (35), which in 2019 was for the second consecutive 12 months on the high of that record, with 56 million {dollars}.

The incontrovertible fact that the theaters have been closed in the course of the higher a part of 2020 explains someway the distinction. The studios delayed premieres of main productions, together with two movies directed by ladies: Black Widow (Cate Shortland), and Wonder Woman 1984 (Patty Jenkins).

The second within the rating is Angelina Jolie (45). With a turnover of 35 million {dollars}, is ranked #99 among the many 100 celebrities greatest pay for. Still, to finish the rostrum, the israeli Gal Gadot (35), that within the final 12 months has taken $ 31 million for his work in entrance of the display screen.

The subsequent on the record is Melissa McCarthy (50), to whom many know by his participation in Mike and Molly. It had a turnover of 25 million {dollars}, only one greater than Meryl Streep (71).

Melissa McCarthy occupies the fourth place among the many actresses higher paid.

Emily Blunt (37) occupies the sixth place within the record, with 22 and a half million {dollars}. The nonetheless very shut Nicole Kidman (53). At quantity eight is Ellen Pompeo (50), of Grey’s Anatomy, one of many sequence that greatest drew the pandemic. Then it’s Elisabeth Moss (38), with a turnover of us $ 16 million.

Elisabeth Moss among the many 10 actresses higher paid of Hollywood.

With $ 15.5 million, Viola Davis (55) first entered the record of the ten actresses higher paid of Hollywood.

Beyond the order and the quantity, the rating as in comparison with their male counterparts leaves in proof the variations. The 10 actresses higher paid of Hollywood add as much as $ 254 million, whereas 10 gamers that extra billed within the final 12 months amounted to 545 million {dollars}.

Such is the distinction that Sofia Vergara, who tops the record of the actresses higher paid– could be positioned between Will Smith (who occupies the eighth place within the rating, with a turnover of 44.5 million us {dollars}) and Adam Sandler (within the ninth place, with earnings of 41 million {dollars}).