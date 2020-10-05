Porcelanosa Group reform and expand its flagship store in New York

Porcelanosa Group introduced that, to have a good time the fifth anniversary of the opening of his institution in New York, goes to hold out an bold growth of which is certified by the corporate as its “flagship store”. In truth, Porcelanosa New York metropolis has turn out to be an architectural icon, city and business in Manhattan. A world reference for the structure and inside design.

The prestigious research CetraRuddy might be accountable for the reform of the installations to attach the previous Commodore Criterion with the property adjoining.

The undertaking, in response to sources from Porcelanosa Group, will characteristic new exhibition areas, places of work, laboratories, ceramic, in addition to an area for occasions and cafeteria. In whole, “an extension of 1,900 meters in which the visitor is immersed in a unique experience”.

Porcelanosa Group provides a historical past of three many years of enterprise careers within the united States, and has 29 shops across the nation, in addition to a community of over 500 approved sellers.

The inauguration of Porcelanosa New York occurred on the 9 of September of 2015. More than 700 visitors from 80 completely different nations had been witnesses of a historic second for the multinational of Vila-real. The flagship of the signature are opened to the general public after a deep and respectful rehabilitation of the historic Commodore Criterion constructing.

The famend studio of Norman Foster, Pritzker prize in 1999 and the Prize Prince of Asturias of the Arts in 2009, he was the accountable for adapting this architectural icon of Manhattan constructed within the early TWENTIETH century to the wants of the corporate. The most of the undertaking was to handle the refurbishment of the outside and the unique components of the facade.

The occasion of opening of this flagship showroom occurred in a state of affairs that’s symbolic and opened a brand new stage for the multinational. Just in entrance of the brand new constructing Porcelanosa Madison Square Park, with views of the Flatiron Building and the imposing Empire State within the skyline, there was a gala dinner with dwell music. The occasion got here a big illustration of research of structure and inside design extra highlights from all over the world and essentially the most shut collaborators and pals of the agency on the worldwide stage.

There was No scarcity of the celebration of the various faces often called the well-known actress Sarah Jessica Parker, actor Richard Gere, who performed godfather, the picture of the agency for greater than 30 years previous Isabel Preysler, the designer Carolina Herrera, the bullfighter Cayetano Rivera and the highest mannequin Nieves Álvarez and Irina Shayk. Next to them, huge stars of Hollywood embraced to Porcelanosa Grupo in its huge premiere within the Big Apple.

New York is a forest of skyscrapers, glass and excessive home windows, however there are additionally different buildings which have marked the evolution of town over the previous few years with an structure that’s extra avant-garde and cosmopolitan ambiance designed with the collections from Porcelanosa Group. Thus, the ceramic of the castellón-based firm, could be admired on the façade of the 321 White Ave, an opulent residential advanced of 19 flooring and 130 flats which might be located within the district of Brooklyn, the Residential Brooklyn The Nevins with 21 flooring and 73 flats of luxurious: or the 168 East 100TH Street, a residential growth of 16 flats during which the ventilated facade we’ve got used panels porcelain of Urbatek.