Mia Khalifa speaks about his tumultuous relationship with Lebanon

The mannequin Mia Khalifa he sat down not too long ago for an interview with Mouin Ali Jaber and Medea Azouri on the podcast, “Sarde (After Dinner)”. In their dialog, they spoke of their efforts to assist the lebanese folks after the explosion in Beirut in August.

Jaber additionally requested Khalifa if she was hesitant to assist the folks there, and opposing the federal government due to the best way they handled her earlier than. “Of course not,” replied the Caliph. “I think the tumultuous relationship has been one-sided. I never stopped loving the Lebanon. I never stopped to identify myself as lebanese”.

Mia Khalifa has by no means ceased to like his nation of origin



He added that if I might go to the nation through the summers yearly, I’d. Although she has been forbidden to go to the nation, Khalifa insisted that being lebanese is one thing which you can’t take away: “No one I can remove that. I was born there, I grew up there. It is my culture, my heritage, my lineage”.

“Is what I am conveying to my children, there is not a soul in the world that can prevent me from doing that,” stated the previous actress grownup movie. Khalifa needs to go to your nation of origin together with your husband nevertheless, their fears have been holding again. Do not imagine that it could be secure to go there as a result of it was forbidden.









Mia Khalifa all the time communicate properly of your nation

Last month, Khalifa responded instantly to the large explosion in Beirut. In a tweet, he wrote: “My heart is always with you”. Khalifa has not visited his dwelling nation for a number of years because of his brief tenure within the porn business, that goes towards their nature non secular and conservative.

I’ve been banned from my dwelling nation however I’ll by no means cease telling everybody who will pay attention the way it’s probably the most lovely, scrumptious, and coronary heart warming place on the earth �� I can forgive, hopefully with time they’ll, too. https://t.co/PeA9vapuby — Mia Ok. (@miakhalifa)

October 23, 2019





However, he has by no means stated something unhealthy towards Lebanon. In his tweets earlier, Khalifa known as Lebanon “the country that I love, but I don’t actually love me.” The mannequin has not stopped selling it and praising him: “I have expelled from my country, but I will never tell you that this is the most beautiful place in the world”.