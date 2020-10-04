This was the reaction of Mia Khalifa news false that he had committed suicide

This was the response of Mia Khalifa information false that he had dedicated suicide

Mia Khalifa it was discovered lately with a information false claims about his loss of life on Twitter, when one of many customers of the social community tried to unfold the information that she had dedicated suicide, however his response was extra of amusement than anger.

While interacting together with his followers, Khalifa was discovered with a tweet that learn: “Very spectacular … Mia Khalifa is suicidal. RIP #miakhalifa .”

The mannequin lebanese reacted to the publication and mentioned: “do not think that I am not taking record of every one of my friends that even I have not sent flowers of condolence.”

Please do not assume I’m not conserving observe of every of my buddies that have not despatched condolence flowers but. I see you twats. https://t.co/8dyyYnZhUc — Mia Ok. (@miakhalifa)

June 23, 2020





In the latest previous, the ex actress grownup leisure revealed that it lastly underwent a surgical procedure of nostril and shared a video during which he questioned if he ought to achieve this.

However, later within the video, is seen with a bandage wrapped round his nostril in order that it’s evident that it lastly did. She wrote: “do Not hide behind any tree here @ DeepakDugarMD has changed my life, thank you”.

Mia Khalifa is sheltered from the coronavirus

Mia has been isolating along with her husband Robert Sandberg within the midst of the outbreak of coronavirus. Often you see the couple making movies, TikTok and sharing stunning pictures.

Mia married her long-term boyfriend Sandberg in 2019.



Left the grownup business a few years in the past. Had beforehand revealed that she has been underneath stress even after leaving the business due to the individuals round her and the way they appear.

In the latest previous, he shared a photograph of herself on Instagram the place she talked about that she was interviewed by al Sarkar the place she instructed her story. In the image, we see it with a white shirt mixed with white shorts. His look is prolonged with a thick neck.

Mia Khalifa she accomplished her look with minimal make-up and a chic coiffure. She posted the photograph with the caption: “Link in my bio to read my interview with @ayocaesar for @heromag. Thank you for seeing me for who I am and listen to my story ♥ ️ hair and makeup by @ jaime. Creates photo by @rendersbyreine style @ donnalisa00 “