The mother of the Kardashian was the target of serious accusations

His ex-bodyguard to the denounced homophobia, racism and sexual harassment.

The Kardashian’s have the uncanny capacity to at all times be the middle of the comidillas media. This time it was the company Kris Jenner (64), matriarch of the clan, who was within the focus of the scandal after a former bodyguard launched sturdy accusations in opposition to her. In addition to accusing her of racist and homophobic, sued for sexual harassment.

The severe allegations that the mom obtained from the Kardashian emerged from Marc McWilliams, a former bodyguard who offered their providers to the millionaire and his daughter Kourtney Kardashian (41) from 2017.

According to the tabloid TMZ, the affected celebration would have been uncovered a sequence of sexual behaviors that the entrepreneur took with him. In the criticism claims to have been the recipient of bodily contact not justified and the standard feedback of a sexual nature. Added to this, claims to have heard racist feedback and homophobic on the a part of Kris, which generated a local weather of hostile work.

For having been uncovered to this example, the bodyguard calls for a compensation for damages and as well as compensation for particular and normal damages. Quickly the authorized representatives of the entrepreneur they denied outright the allegations.