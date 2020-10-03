Reporter beaten by Eduardo Yáñez returns to work

Paco Fuentes has joined the team of the ‘Sal y Pimienta’ program that is broadcast on Univision.

Paco Fuentes, the Univisión reporter who was beaten by Eduardo Yáñez, joins the work team of the ‘Sal y Pimienta’ program.

It was Paco himself who reported his new job: “It’s official, I’m joining the Univisión ‘Sal y Pimienta’ team. Along with Lourdes Stephen and Jomari Goyo in driving. A server in Texas and my fellow correspondents throughout the United States and Mexico, we will do our best to present you the latest in show business in this new season that kicks off on October 4 at the end of the reality show ‘Tu Cara me Suena’ ”.

The host Lourdes Stephen on her social network said: “Welcome Paco.”

As it will be remembered, Fuentes received a slap in the face from the Mexican actor who was upset by the questions that the reporter was asking him in relation to the problems with his son.

Yáñez was sued and months later both reached a settlement ending the problem.